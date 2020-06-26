All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5803 Dawn Light Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5803 Dawn Light Cir
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:13 AM

5803 Dawn Light Cir

5803 Dawn Light Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5803 Dawn Light Circle, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have any available units?
5803 Dawn Light Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have?
Some of 5803 Dawn Light Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Dawn Light Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Dawn Light Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Dawn Light Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5803 Dawn Light Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5803 Dawn Light Cir offers parking.
Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5803 Dawn Light Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have a pool?
No, 5803 Dawn Light Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have accessible units?
No, 5803 Dawn Light Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Dawn Light Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 Dawn Light Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77014
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX 77056
7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston