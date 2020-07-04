All apartments in Houston
5802 Dawn Terrace Court

5802 Dawn Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Dawn Terrace Court, Houston, TX 77048
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have any available units?
5802 Dawn Terrace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have?
Some of 5802 Dawn Terrace Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5802 Dawn Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Dawn Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Dawn Terrace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court is pet friendly.
Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Dawn Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Dawn Terrace Court does not have units with dishwashers.

