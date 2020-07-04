All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

5802 Dawn Light Circle

5802 Dawn Light Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5802 Dawn Light Circle, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have any available units?
5802 Dawn Light Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5802 Dawn Light Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5802 Dawn Light Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5802 Dawn Light Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5802 Dawn Light Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5802 Dawn Light Circle offers parking.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5802 Dawn Light Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have a pool?
No, 5802 Dawn Light Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have accessible units?
No, 5802 Dawn Light Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5802 Dawn Light Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5802 Dawn Light Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5802 Dawn Light Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

