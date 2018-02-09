Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
58 Briar Hollow Ln
58 Briar Hollow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
58 Briar Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!
Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.
Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.
We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.
(RLNE4672560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have any available units?
58 Briar Hollow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have?
Some of 58 Briar Hollow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 58 Briar Hollow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
58 Briar Hollow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Briar Hollow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Briar Hollow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 58 Briar Hollow Ln offers parking.
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Briar Hollow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 58 Briar Hollow Ln has a pool.
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have accessible units?
No, 58 Briar Hollow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Briar Hollow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Briar Hollow Ln has units with dishwashers.
