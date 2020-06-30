All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:02 AM

5765 Almeda Road

5765 Almeda Road · No Longer Available
Location

5765 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/21/2019. Pets: allowed. • Limited Access Gates, Elevator Access, Coffee Bar • Elegant Clubhouse, Parking Garage & Reserved Parking • Fitness Center, Outdoor Kitchen & Grills, Swimming Pool • Conf/Business Center, Entertainment Room with 6 TVs • Ceramic Tile Entries, Wood Flooring, Designer Carpet • Large Patios and Balconies, Washer & Dryer Included • Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops • Glass Mosaic Backsplash, Pendant Lighting Package • Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice Maker • Internet, Cable, and Phone Ready • Walk-In Spacious Closets [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2933704 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5765 Almeda Road have any available units?
5765 Almeda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5765 Almeda Road have?
Some of 5765 Almeda Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5765 Almeda Road currently offering any rent specials?
5765 Almeda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5765 Almeda Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5765 Almeda Road is pet friendly.
Does 5765 Almeda Road offer parking?
Yes, 5765 Almeda Road offers parking.
Does 5765 Almeda Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5765 Almeda Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5765 Almeda Road have a pool?
Yes, 5765 Almeda Road has a pool.
Does 5765 Almeda Road have accessible units?
No, 5765 Almeda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5765 Almeda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5765 Almeda Road does not have units with dishwashers.

