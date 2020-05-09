5755 Almeda Rd

Amenities

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Spacious one and two bedroom floor plans



Two and four bedroom penthouse homes available



Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city views



Soaring 10'-13' ceilings



Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars



Custom contemporary kitchen cabinets with designer backsplash



Luxury vinyl tile flooring and ceramic tile



Plush carpet in the bedrooms



Oversized walk-in closets



300-1200 sq ft private terraces with stunning views of Hermann Park and The Medical Center



Spa-inspired bathrooms with private stand-up showers and soaking tubs



Full-size washer and dryer in every home



Community Amenities



24/7 Concierge and valet services



WiFi business center and conference rooms



Stunning infinity pool with private cabanas



Recreation deck with firepits, and outdoor dining and grilling areas



Catering kitchen



Resident social lounge available for private functions



Media lounge with large-screen HDTV and billiards table



Expansive wellness center with fitness classes, personal trainers, and massage treatments



His/Her saunas, steam rooms, and furnished locker rooms



Complimentary shuttle service to Medical Center



Online Payments Available



So you're looking for that new apartment huh?



You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!