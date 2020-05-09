All apartments in Houston
5755 Almeda Rd

5755 Almeda Road · No Longer Available
Location

5755 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious one and two bedroom floor plans

Two and four bedroom penthouse homes available

Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city views

Soaring 10'-13' ceilings

Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars

Custom contemporary kitchen cabinets with designer backsplash

Luxury vinyl tile flooring and ceramic tile

Plush carpet in the bedrooms

Oversized walk-in closets

300-1200 sq ft private terraces with stunning views of Hermann Park and The Medical Center

Spa-inspired bathrooms with private stand-up showers and soaking tubs

Full-size washer and dryer in every home

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24/7 Concierge and valet services

WiFi business center and conference rooms

Stunning infinity pool with private cabanas

Recreation deck with firepits, and outdoor dining and grilling areas

Catering kitchen

Resident social lounge available for private functions

Media lounge with large-screen HDTV and billiards table

Expansive wellness center with fitness classes, personal trainers, and massage treatments

His/Her saunas, steam rooms, and furnished locker rooms

Complimentary shuttle service to Medical Center

Online Payments Available

So you're looking for that new apartment huh?

You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5755 Almeda Rd have any available units?
5755 Almeda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5755 Almeda Rd have?
Some of 5755 Almeda Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5755 Almeda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5755 Almeda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5755 Almeda Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5755 Almeda Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5755 Almeda Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5755 Almeda Rd offers parking.
Does 5755 Almeda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5755 Almeda Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5755 Almeda Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5755 Almeda Rd has a pool.
Does 5755 Almeda Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5755 Almeda Rd has accessible units.
Does 5755 Almeda Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5755 Almeda Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

