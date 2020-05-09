5755 Almeda Rd

Amenities
Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Spacious one and two bedroom floor plans
Two and four bedroom penthouse homes available
Floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic city views
Soaring 10'-13' ceilings
Fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bars
Custom contemporary kitchen cabinets with designer backsplash
Luxury vinyl tile flooring and ceramic tile
Plush carpet in the bedrooms
Oversized walk-in closets
300-1200 sq ft private terraces with stunning views of Hermann Park and The Medical Center
Spa-inspired bathrooms with private stand-up showers and soaking tubs
Full-size washer and dryer in every home
Community Amenities
24/7 Concierge and valet services
WiFi business center and conference rooms
Stunning infinity pool with private cabanas
Recreation deck with firepits, and outdoor dining and grilling areas
Catering kitchen
Resident social lounge available for private functions
Media lounge with large-screen HDTV and billiards table
Expansive wellness center with fitness classes, personal trainers, and massage treatments
His/Her saunas, steam rooms, and furnished locker rooms
Complimentary shuttle service to Medical Center
Online Payments Available
So you're looking for that new apartment huh?
You've spent hours scouring The Great List that Craig Built. You've reached out to other complacent and/or uninterested and/or kinda-just-lame people who aren't enthused about your apartment hunt. No more! Instead, you've reached out to us. Taco Street Locating. The most unusual-yet-exciting apartment locating squad in town. Yes, your apartment hunting woes will now be solved. You tell us what you need, and we take care of the rest. Research, neighborhood recommendations, haikus about crunchy tacos (ok, maybe I'm over-selling that one). You get the idea. Reach out to us and let us know how we can help!