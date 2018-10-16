All apartments in Houston
5746 Gasser Lane

5746 Gasser Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5746 Gasser Lane, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Brick Home near Katy
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,288 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5172140)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 Gasser Lane have any available units?
5746 Gasser Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5746 Gasser Lane have?
Some of 5746 Gasser Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 Gasser Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5746 Gasser Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 Gasser Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5746 Gasser Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5746 Gasser Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5746 Gasser Lane offers parking.
Does 5746 Gasser Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 Gasser Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 Gasser Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5746 Gasser Lane has a pool.
Does 5746 Gasser Lane have accessible units?
No, 5746 Gasser Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 Gasser Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 Gasser Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

