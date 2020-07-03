All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5731 Praise Ct

5731 Praise Court · No Longer Available
Location

5731 Praise Court, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 1 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a Breakfast Room, Formal Dining, Fireplace, and 2 Car Attached Garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint and new LVP flooring in select rooms. Priced to move fast! No section 8 vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5731 Praise Ct have any available units?
5731 Praise Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5731 Praise Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5731 Praise Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5731 Praise Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5731 Praise Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5731 Praise Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5731 Praise Ct offers parking.
Does 5731 Praise Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5731 Praise Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5731 Praise Ct have a pool?
No, 5731 Praise Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5731 Praise Ct have accessible units?
No, 5731 Praise Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5731 Praise Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5731 Praise Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5731 Praise Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5731 Praise Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

