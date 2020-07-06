All apartments in Houston
5721 Melanite Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5721 Melanite Street

5721 Melanite Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5721 Melanite Ave, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,634 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Melanite Street have any available units?
5721 Melanite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Melanite Street have?
Some of 5721 Melanite Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Melanite Street currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Melanite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Melanite Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5721 Melanite Street is pet friendly.
Does 5721 Melanite Street offer parking?
No, 5721 Melanite Street does not offer parking.
Does 5721 Melanite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5721 Melanite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Melanite Street have a pool?
No, 5721 Melanite Street does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Melanite Street have accessible units?
No, 5721 Melanite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Melanite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5721 Melanite Street does not have units with dishwashers.

