5718 Rocky Trail Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:32 AM

5718 Rocky Trail Dr

5718 Rocky Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5718 Rocky Trail Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great four bedroom home in a friendly neighborhood! Walking trails nearby. This two story house features an open kitchen dining and den. Granite counters, tile floors, and great backyard. This family friendly home is ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have any available units?
5718 Rocky Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have?
Some of 5718 Rocky Trail Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5718 Rocky Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5718 Rocky Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5718 Rocky Trail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr offer parking?
No, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5718 Rocky Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5718 Rocky Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.

