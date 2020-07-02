All apartments in Houston
5714 Sanford Rd

5714 Sanford Road · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Sanford Road, Houston, TX 77096
Westbury

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Minutes from the Galleria area! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in the Houston area is perfect for any family. It has spacious living areas and a grand back yard. Please schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Sanford Rd have any available units?
5714 Sanford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5714 Sanford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Sanford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Sanford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd offer parking?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have a pool?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have accessible units?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Sanford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5714 Sanford Rd has units with air conditioning.

