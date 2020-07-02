Minutes from the Galleria area! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home in the Houston area is perfect for any family. It has spacious living areas and a grand back yard. Please schedule your viewing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5714 Sanford Rd have any available units?
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
Is 5714 Sanford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Sanford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.