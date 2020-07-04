All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:10 AM

5714 Belarbor St

5714 Belarbor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Belarbor Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - 2 car carport - fully fenced yard - mature shade trees and large backyard - granite countertops - real hard wood floors - new interior and exterior paint - new landscaping - new ceiling fans, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures - 2 inch faux wood blinds - new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances - new flooring in kitchen and bathrooms - split floor plan - hvac serviced - nice open floorplan for the kitchen, dining room and living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Belarbor St have any available units?
5714 Belarbor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Belarbor St have?
Some of 5714 Belarbor St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Belarbor St currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Belarbor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Belarbor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5714 Belarbor St is pet friendly.
Does 5714 Belarbor St offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Belarbor St offers parking.
Does 5714 Belarbor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Belarbor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Belarbor St have a pool?
No, 5714 Belarbor St does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Belarbor St have accessible units?
No, 5714 Belarbor St does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Belarbor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Belarbor St does not have units with dishwashers.

