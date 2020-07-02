All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5711 Post Oak Manor Dr

5711 Post Oak Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5711 Post Oak Manor Dr, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have any available units?
5711 Post Oak Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have?
Some of 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5711 Post Oak Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5711 Post Oak Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.

