Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:32 PM

5706 Cornish Street

5706 Cornish Street · No Longer Available
Location

5706 Cornish Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Available July 1st! Gorgeous Townhome in Prime Location, just minutes from Downtown/Galleria/Energy Corridor!! Features S/S appliances, granite counter tops, oversized bedrooms equipped with huge walk-in closets and private bathrooms! Spacious 2nd floor with custom fireplace/beautiful refinished hardwood floors! Luxurious master suite with spectacular en suite bathroom! Amazing rooftop with impressive views of Downtown! Brand new carpet/paint! Attached 2 car garage, with ample parking space at adjacent park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 Cornish Street have any available units?
5706 Cornish Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 Cornish Street have?
Some of 5706 Cornish Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 Cornish Street currently offering any rent specials?
5706 Cornish Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 Cornish Street pet-friendly?
No, 5706 Cornish Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5706 Cornish Street offer parking?
Yes, 5706 Cornish Street offers parking.
Does 5706 Cornish Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5706 Cornish Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 Cornish Street have a pool?
No, 5706 Cornish Street does not have a pool.
Does 5706 Cornish Street have accessible units?
Yes, 5706 Cornish Street has accessible units.
Does 5706 Cornish Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 Cornish Street has units with dishwashers.

