5706 Cornish Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Available July 1st! Gorgeous Townhome in Prime Location, just minutes from Downtown/Galleria/Energy Corridor!! Features S/S appliances, granite counter tops, oversized bedrooms equipped with huge walk-in closets and private bathrooms! Spacious 2nd floor with custom fireplace/beautiful refinished hardwood floors! Luxurious master suite with spectacular en suite bathroom! Amazing rooftop with impressive views of Downtown! Brand new carpet/paint! Attached 2 car garage, with ample parking space at adjacent park!