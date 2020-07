Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

Charming 3 bed/2 full bath bungalow w/ great updates. Home features concrete counters in kitchen, oak & bamboo floors in all living areas and tile in bathrooms, amazing back deck and patio. Wrought iron fence and gate across front. One of a kind property in Cottage Grove with easy access to I10, Memorial Park, Downtown, & Galleria. Front load washer & dryer, & stainless fridge included. Kitchen includes gourmet chef's stainless double oven gas range and microwave with convection.