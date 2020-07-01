Rent Calculator
5702 Coastal Way
5702 Coastal Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5702 Coastal Way, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,485 - Large 4 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house. Recently remodel with new flooring, updated bathrooms, large backyard. Located close to NRG stadium, medical center.
With easy access to 610, beltway 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5702 Coastal Way have any available units?
5702 Coastal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5702 Coastal Way have?
Some of 5702 Coastal Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5702 Coastal Way currently offering any rent specials?
5702 Coastal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 Coastal Way pet-friendly?
No, 5702 Coastal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5702 Coastal Way offer parking?
Yes, 5702 Coastal Way offers parking.
Does 5702 Coastal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 Coastal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 Coastal Way have a pool?
No, 5702 Coastal Way does not have a pool.
Does 5702 Coastal Way have accessible units?
No, 5702 Coastal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 Coastal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 Coastal Way has units with dishwashers.
