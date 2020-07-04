All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:13 PM

5671 Beldart Street

5671 Beldart Street · No Longer Available
Location

5671 Beldart Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1470 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $61 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1409.

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and plenty of cabinet space! The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bath with a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5671 Beldart Street have any available units?
5671 Beldart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5671 Beldart Street have?
Some of 5671 Beldart Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5671 Beldart Street currently offering any rent specials?
5671 Beldart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5671 Beldart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5671 Beldart Street is pet friendly.
Does 5671 Beldart Street offer parking?
Yes, 5671 Beldart Street offers parking.
Does 5671 Beldart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5671 Beldart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5671 Beldart Street have a pool?
No, 5671 Beldart Street does not have a pool.
Does 5671 Beldart Street have accessible units?
No, 5671 Beldart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5671 Beldart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5671 Beldart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

