5671 Beldart Street

NEW monthly move in concession off of the current base rent of $1470 if approved on or before Feb. 28th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $61 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1409.



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and plenty of cabinet space! The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bath with a walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

