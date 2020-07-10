Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5657 Oasis Palm.
Houston, TX
/
5657 Oasis Palm
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
1 of 9
5657 Oasis Palm
5657 Oasis Palm
·
No Longer Available
Location
5657 Oasis Palm, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come home to this beautiful 3/2.5/2 immaculate home located in the gated community of Oasis Intown, locateds Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5788773)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have any available units?
5657 Oasis Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5657 Oasis Palm currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Oasis Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Oasis Palm pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm offer parking?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not offer parking.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have a pool?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have accessible units?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with air conditioning?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have units with air conditioning.
