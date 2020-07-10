All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5657 Oasis Palm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5657 Oasis Palm
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

5657 Oasis Palm

5657 Oasis Palm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5657 Oasis Palm, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come home to this beautiful 3/2.5/2 immaculate home located in the gated community of Oasis Intown, locateds Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5657 Oasis Palm have any available units?
5657 Oasis Palm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5657 Oasis Palm currently offering any rent specials?
5657 Oasis Palm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5657 Oasis Palm pet-friendly?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm offer parking?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not offer parking.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have a pool?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have a pool.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have accessible units?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have accessible units.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with dishwashers?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5657 Oasis Palm have units with air conditioning?
No, 5657 Oasis Palm does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Memorial Hills
4200 Scotland St
Houston, TX 77007
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Timber Run
13000 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston