All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5646 Belcrest St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5646 Belcrest St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
5646 Belcrest St
5646 Belcrest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5646 Belcrest Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
House will be ready to move in by March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5646 Belcrest St have any available units?
5646 Belcrest St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5646 Belcrest St currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Belcrest St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Belcrest St pet-friendly?
No, 5646 Belcrest St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5646 Belcrest St offer parking?
Yes, 5646 Belcrest St offers parking.
Does 5646 Belcrest St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5646 Belcrest St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Belcrest St have a pool?
No, 5646 Belcrest St does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Belcrest St have accessible units?
No, 5646 Belcrest St does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Belcrest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5646 Belcrest St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5646 Belcrest St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5646 Belcrest St does not have units with air conditioning.
