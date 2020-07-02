All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5643 Post Oak Manor Drive

5643 Post Oak Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5643 Post Oak Manor Dr, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have any available units?
5643 Post Oak Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5643 Post Oak Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5643 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

