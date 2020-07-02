5634 Tiger Lilly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story home in Post Oak Place with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open concept floorplan with laminate wood flooring in the common areas. Master with large walk-in closet, fenced in backyard. Move in ready!