5634 Tiger Lilly Way

5634 Tiger Lilly Way · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Tiger Lilly Way, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in Post Oak Place with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open concept floorplan with laminate wood flooring in the common areas. Master with large walk-in closet, fenced in backyard. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have any available units?
5634 Tiger Lilly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have?
Some of 5634 Tiger Lilly Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Tiger Lilly Way currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Tiger Lilly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Tiger Lilly Way pet-friendly?
No, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way offers parking.
Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have a pool?
No, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have accessible units?
No, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Tiger Lilly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Tiger Lilly Way has units with dishwashers.

