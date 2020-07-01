All apartments in Houston
5634 Meadow Creek Lane
5634 Meadow Creek Lane

5634 Meadow Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5634 Meadow Creek Lane, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale

Amenities

3 BEDROOM 1 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE HOME WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORING AND REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FRESH PAINT. LOTS OF WINDOW FOR NATURAL LIGHTING. FENCED IN BACK YARD AND DECK.DONT DELAY SHOW THIS ONE TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have any available units?
5634 Meadow Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have?
Some of 5634 Meadow Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Meadow Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Meadow Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Meadow Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Meadow Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Meadow Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

