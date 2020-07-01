All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 AM

5627 Rocky Trail Drive

5627 Rocky Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Rocky Trail Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have any available units?
5627 Rocky Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5627 Rocky Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Rocky Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Rocky Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5627 Rocky Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5627 Rocky Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

