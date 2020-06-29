Rent Calculator
5625 Antoine Dr #1607
Last updated August 15 2019 at 9:46 AM
5625 Antoine Dr #1607
5625 Antoine Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5625 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77091
Greater Inwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BR 1.5 BA Two Story Townhome - 2 BR 1.5 BA Two Story Townhome
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4962464)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have any available units?
5625 Antoine Dr #1607 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Antoine Dr #1607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 pet-friendly?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 offer parking?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not offer parking.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have a pool?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have accessible units?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 Antoine Dr #1607 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
