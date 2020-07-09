All apartments in Houston
5623 Post Oak Manor Drive
5623 Post Oak Manor Drive

5623 Post Oak Manor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Post Oak Manor Dr, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1475.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have any available units?
5623 Post Oak Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Post Oak Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5623 Post Oak Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

