Houston, TX
5621 REAGAN
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5621 REAGAN
5621 Feagan Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5621 Feagan Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5621 REAGAN have any available units?
5621 REAGAN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5621 REAGAN currently offering any rent specials?
5621 REAGAN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 REAGAN pet-friendly?
No, 5621 REAGAN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5621 REAGAN offer parking?
Yes, 5621 REAGAN offers parking.
Does 5621 REAGAN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 REAGAN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 REAGAN have a pool?
No, 5621 REAGAN does not have a pool.
Does 5621 REAGAN have accessible units?
No, 5621 REAGAN does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 REAGAN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 REAGAN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5621 REAGAN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5621 REAGAN does not have units with air conditioning.
