Houston, TX
5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:17 PM

5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C

5620 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Houston
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5620 Birchmont Drive, Houston, TX 77091
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Creekmont forest.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5312202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have any available units?
5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C offer parking?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have a pool?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 5620 Birchmont Dr., Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.

