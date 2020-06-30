All apartments in Houston
5615 Post Oak Manor Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5615 Post Oak Manor Dr

5615 South Post Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

5615 South Post Oak Road, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have any available units?
5615 Post Oak Manor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have?
Some of 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Post Oak Manor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr offers parking.
Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have a pool?
No, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have accessible units?
No, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5615 Post Oak Manor Dr has units with dishwashers.

