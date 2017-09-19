Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5610 Berry Creek Dr
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:44 PM
5610 Berry Creek Dr
5610 Berry Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meadowbrook - Allendale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5610 Berry Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in a quiet neighborhood near churches, schools and shopping. Nice big backyard for your barbecues and family get togethers. Call for your viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have any available units?
5610 Berry Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5610 Berry Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5610 Berry Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 Berry Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5610 Berry Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 Berry Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5610 Berry Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
