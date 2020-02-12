Rent Calculator
5606 Gatewood Ave
5606 Gatewood Street
No Longer Available
Location
5606 Gatewood Street, Houston, TX 77053
Central Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have any available units?
5606 Gatewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5606 Gatewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Gatewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Gatewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave offer parking?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have a pool?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5606 Gatewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5606 Gatewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
