5601 West Loop S
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

5601 West Loop S

5601 West Loop South · No Longer Available
Location

5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX 77401
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Granite countertops
Full-size washer and dryer
Vaulted ceilings
Ceiling fans
Wood-style plank flooring
Walk-in closets
Built-in bookcase
Double vanity bathroom
Oval soaking tubs
Wood burning fireplace
Patio or balcony

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Resort-style swimming pool and spa
Heated lap pool
Serene park setting with picnic areas
24-hour fitness center
WiFi throughout social spaces
Business center
Controlled access gates
Multi-level parking garage
Pet-friendly

(RLNE5127539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 West Loop S have any available units?
5601 West Loop S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 West Loop S have?
Some of 5601 West Loop S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 West Loop S currently offering any rent specials?
5601 West Loop S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 West Loop S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 West Loop S is pet friendly.
Does 5601 West Loop S offer parking?
Yes, 5601 West Loop S offers parking.
Does 5601 West Loop S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 West Loop S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 West Loop S have a pool?
Yes, 5601 West Loop S has a pool.
Does 5601 West Loop S have accessible units?
No, 5601 West Loop S does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 West Loop S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 West Loop S does not have units with dishwashers.

