Last updated September 20 2019 at 9:01 AM

5542 Ambern Drive

5542 Ambern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5542 Ambern Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 Ambern Drive have any available units?
5542 Ambern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 Ambern Drive have?
Some of 5542 Ambern Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 Ambern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5542 Ambern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 Ambern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 Ambern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5542 Ambern Drive offer parking?
No, 5542 Ambern Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5542 Ambern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 Ambern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 Ambern Drive have a pool?
No, 5542 Ambern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5542 Ambern Drive have accessible units?
No, 5542 Ambern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 Ambern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 Ambern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

