Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:36 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5540 Rand Street
5540 Rand Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Houston
Location
5540 Rand Street, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super cute & clean remodeled home! Great floor plan with good size closets! Fab Kitchen! Front porch and large wood deck in the backyard! Great location close to downtown!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5540 Rand Street have any available units?
5540 Rand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5540 Rand Street have?
Some of 5540 Rand Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5540 Rand Street currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Rand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Rand Street pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Rand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5540 Rand Street offer parking?
No, 5540 Rand Street does not offer parking.
Does 5540 Rand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Rand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Rand Street have a pool?
No, 5540 Rand Street does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Rand Street have accessible units?
No, 5540 Rand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Rand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5540 Rand Street has units with dishwashers.
