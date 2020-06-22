Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
5535 Ricky St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:23 AM
1 of 7
5535 Ricky St
5535 Ricky Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5535 Ricky Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Ricky - Property Id: 230284
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230284
Property Id 230284
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5588636)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5535 Ricky St have any available units?
5535 Ricky St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5535 Ricky St have?
Some of 5535 Ricky St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5535 Ricky St currently offering any rent specials?
5535 Ricky St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 Ricky St pet-friendly?
No, 5535 Ricky St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5535 Ricky St offer parking?
No, 5535 Ricky St does not offer parking.
Does 5535 Ricky St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 Ricky St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 Ricky St have a pool?
No, 5535 Ricky St does not have a pool.
Does 5535 Ricky St have accessible units?
No, 5535 Ricky St does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 Ricky St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5535 Ricky St has units with dishwashers.
