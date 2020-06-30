All apartments in Houston
5534 Eskridge St.
5534 Eskridge St.

5534 Eskridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Eskridge Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b86ee2070 ---- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet apartment complex. Great for students and young professionals commuting to the surrounding area. 5 mins away from the University of Houston, 10 minutes from Texas Southern University, Medical Center, and Midtown. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-45, Loop 610, and OST. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. For any questions, call 281.843.4296 Assigned Covered Parking Spot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Eskridge St. have any available units?
5534 Eskridge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5534 Eskridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Eskridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Eskridge St. pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Eskridge St. offers parking.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. have a pool?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. have accessible units?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 Eskridge St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 Eskridge St. does not have units with air conditioning.

