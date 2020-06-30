5534 Eskridge St.

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b86ee2070 ---- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet apartment complex. Great for students and young professionals commuting to the surrounding area. 5 mins away from the University of Houston, 10 minutes from Texas Southern University, Medical Center, and Midtown. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to I-45, Loop 610, and OST. We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. For any questions, call 281.843.4296 Assigned Covered Parking Spot