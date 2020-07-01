Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:20 PM
5519 Libbey Lane
5519 Libbey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5519 Libbey Lane, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful rental opportunity in Oak Forest. Granite counters with breakfast bar. High efficiency AC unit and filtration system. Clean and bright with stainless appliances. Large, mature trees.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5519 Libbey Lane have any available units?
5519 Libbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5519 Libbey Lane have?
Some of 5519 Libbey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5519 Libbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Libbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Libbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5519 Libbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5519 Libbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Libbey Lane offers parking.
Does 5519 Libbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5519 Libbey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Libbey Lane have a pool?
No, 5519 Libbey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Libbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 5519 Libbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Libbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Libbey Lane has units with dishwashers.
