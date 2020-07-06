All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5518 Irish Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5518 Irish Hill
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

5518 Irish Hill

5518 Irish Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5518 Irish Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Southwest Houston - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with nice updates including new paint , wood tile flooring in bedrooms, clean exterior, fenced yard, fireplace, and dining area off living room.

(RLNE5338117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 Irish Hill have any available units?
5518 Irish Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5518 Irish Hill currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Irish Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Irish Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Irish Hill is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Irish Hill offer parking?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not offer parking.
Does 5518 Irish Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Irish Hill have a pool?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not have a pool.
Does 5518 Irish Hill have accessible units?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Irish Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Irish Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Irish Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St
Houston, TX 77098
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Dover Place Apartments
4137 Dover Street
Houston, TX 77087
Holden Heights
525 W 24th St
Houston, TX 77008
Thornbury
7055 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston