5515 Braesvalley Dr

Mid-Century Modern 4 Bedrooms One-story Residence - Property Id: 99397
Mid-Century Modern One-story Residence. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, detached 2 car garage. New Kitchen. New Bathrooms. Granite/solid surface Countertops. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Large yard. Terrazzo and newly carpeted floors. Large backyard. Lease includes yard service. 2,136 Built Sqft./ 8,541 Lot Sqft. Built 1963
Zoned to Bellaire HS, Pin Oak Middle School, and Herod Elementary.
