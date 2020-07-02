All apartments in Houston
5515 Braesvalley Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5515 Braesvalley Dr

5515 Braesvalley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Braesvalley Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mid-Century Modern 4 Bedrooms One-story Residence - Property Id: 99397

Mid-Century Modern One-story Residence. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, detached 2 car garage. New Kitchen. New Bathrooms. Granite/solid surface Countertops. Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Large yard. Terrazzo and newly carpeted floors. Large backyard. Lease includes yard service. 2,136 Built Sqft./ 8,541 Lot Sqft. Built 1963
Zoned to Bellaire HS, Pin Oak Middle School, and Herod Elementary.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99397
Property Id 99397

(RLNE4694460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have any available units?
5515 Braesvalley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have?
Some of 5515 Braesvalley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Braesvalley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Braesvalley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Braesvalley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Braesvalley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Braesvalley Dr offers parking.
Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 Braesvalley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have a pool?
No, 5515 Braesvalley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5515 Braesvalley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Braesvalley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Braesvalley Dr has units with dishwashers.

