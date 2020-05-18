Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5514 South Acres Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5514 South Acres Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:31 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5514 South Acres Drive
5514 South Acres Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5514 South Acres Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in Crestmont Park, Medical Center South with granite countertops, fresh new paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5514 South Acres Drive have any available units?
5514 South Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5514 South Acres Drive have?
Some of 5514 South Acres Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5514 South Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5514 South Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 South Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5514 South Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5514 South Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5514 South Acres Drive offers parking.
Does 5514 South Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 South Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 South Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 5514 South Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5514 South Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 5514 South Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 South Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 South Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
Pine Forest Park and Place
5353 Deep Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77092
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston