Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5511 Starling St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5511 Starling St
5511 Starling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Meadowbrook - Allendale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5511 Starling Street, Houston, TX 77017
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5511 Starling St Available 04/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4700994)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5511 Starling St have any available units?
5511 Starling St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5511 Starling St currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Starling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Starling St pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Starling St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5511 Starling St offer parking?
No, 5511 Starling St does not offer parking.
Does 5511 Starling St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5511 Starling St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Starling St have a pool?
No, 5511 Starling St does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Starling St have accessible units?
No, 5511 Starling St does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Starling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5511 Starling St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 Starling St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5511 Starling St does not have units with air conditioning.
