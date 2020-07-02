All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
5511 Livorno Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5511 Livorno Way

5511 Livorno Way · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Livorno Way, Houston, TX 77021
MacGregor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three story home with a gorgeous backyard and a balcony is nestled in a gated community and only 5 minutes from the Texas Medical Center and 8 minutes from Downtown. The kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space opens to a spacious and luxurious living room with high ceilings, abundant natural light, wood floors, and many high-end finishes. The master bedroom with frieze carpet, a huge walk-in closet, and a stunning bathroom is on every homeowner's dream list! Easy access to 288, US-59, fine attractions, Brays Bayou, walking & biking trails leading to the University of Houston and Hermann Park. Short commutes to Museum District, Houston Zoo, major universities and nearby sports arenas including NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, BBVA Compass Stadium and Toyota Center. NO Harvey Flooding! Call us today to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Livorno Way have any available units?
5511 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Livorno Way have?
Some of 5511 Livorno Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5511 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Livorno Way offers parking.
Does 5511 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5511 Livorno Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Livorno Way have a pool?
No, 5511 Livorno Way does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 5511 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Livorno Way has units with dishwashers.

