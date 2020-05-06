Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5506 Irish Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5506 Irish Hill Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:34 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5506 Irish Hill Dr
5506 Irish Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5506 Irish Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bd 2 bath Home in Missouri CIty Area - Nice 3bd 2 bath home. Large Living Area. Large sized Bed rooms. Nice Yard Space
(RLNE3279470)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have any available units?
5506 Irish Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5506 Irish Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Irish Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Irish Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Irish Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Irish Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Irish Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Oak Grove
10770 Barely Ln
Houston, TX 77070
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr
Houston, TX 77014
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway
Houston, TX 77058
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Assembly at Historic Heights
525 Yale St
Houston, TX 77007
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston