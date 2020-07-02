5506 DEEP FOREST Dr

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Coming Soon - Only minutes from Hwy 290 & Antoine

This property was completely updated in 2018. Modern granite kitchen with black appliances, easy clean floors everywhere.

NO Carpets! A great value. Yard care is furnished.



