5506 Deep Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77092 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Coming Soon - Only minutes from Hwy 290 & Antoine This property was completely updated in 2018. Modern granite kitchen with black appliances, easy clean floors everywhere. NO Carpets! A great value. Yard care is furnished.
(RLNE2756163)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have any available units?
5506 DEEP FOREST Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have?
Some of 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5506 DEEP FOREST Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr offer parking?
No, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have a pool?
No, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have accessible units?
No, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 DEEP FOREST Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
