Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:32 AM

5504 MINDEN

5504 Minden St · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Minden St, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***Move-in Special for qualified applicants. 1/2 off first month's rent***

This quiet duplex community was completely remodeled in 2019. Newly
renovated units are two bedroom with one bathroom. This quiet community has on-site parking and is near a large urban park, Hwy 610/Hwy 59, walking distance to area retail/food/grocery, and public transportation.

Schedule a tour today to visit a community you can call home! Virtual and solo tours available.

Call (713) 678-7229 or email community@mindensquare.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 MINDEN have any available units?
5504 MINDEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5504 MINDEN currently offering any rent specials?
5504 MINDEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 MINDEN pet-friendly?
No, 5504 MINDEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5504 MINDEN offer parking?
Yes, 5504 MINDEN offers parking.
Does 5504 MINDEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 MINDEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 MINDEN have a pool?
No, 5504 MINDEN does not have a pool.
Does 5504 MINDEN have accessible units?
No, 5504 MINDEN does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 MINDEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5504 MINDEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 MINDEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 MINDEN does not have units with air conditioning.

