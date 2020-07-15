5504 La Branch

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access bbq/grill courtyard e-payments online portal

Large One Bedroom Near Herman Park - *Walk Score: 71*



Newly renovated one bedroom near Herman Park, an easy walk to museums, restaurants, and other attractions, in the heart of Houston's desirable Museum District. The unit has been completely transformed with beautiful white quartz counters, all new stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry!



Pet-friendly and next to dog hotel!



Unit comes with a microwave and dishwasher. Covered parking available for all units.



Shown by appointment only



(RLNE5065056)