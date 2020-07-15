All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 5 2020 at 9:19 AM

5504 La Branch

5504 La Branch Street · (713) 842-9552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5504 La Branch Street, Houston, TX 77004
The Museum District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5504 La Branch.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Large One Bedroom Near Herman Park - *Walk Score: 71*

Newly renovated one bedroom near Herman Park, an easy walk to museums, restaurants, and other attractions, in the heart of Houston's desirable Museum District. The unit has been completely transformed with beautiful white quartz counters, all new stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry!

Pet-friendly and next to dog hotel!

Unit comes with a microwave and dishwasher. Covered parking available for all units.

Shown by appointment only

(RLNE5065056)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $625 (studio); $700 (1 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
restrictions: Must be 40 lbs and under; Non-aggressive breed
Cats
deposit: $150
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 La Branch have any available units?
5504 La Branch has 2 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 La Branch have?
Some of 5504 La Branch's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 La Branch currently offering any rent specials?
5504 La Branch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 La Branch pet-friendly?
Yes, 5504 La Branch is pet friendly.
Does 5504 La Branch offer parking?
Yes, 5504 La Branch offers parking.
Does 5504 La Branch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 La Branch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 La Branch have a pool?
No, 5504 La Branch does not have a pool.
Does 5504 La Branch have accessible units?
No, 5504 La Branch does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 La Branch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 La Branch has units with dishwashers.
