5504 La Branch

Large One Bedroom Near Herman Park - *Walk Score: 71*
Newly renovated one bedroom near Herman Park, an easy walk to museums, restaurants, and other attractions, in the heart of Houston's desirable Museum District. The unit has been completely transformed with beautiful white quartz counters, all new stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry!
Pet-friendly and next to dog hotel!
Unit comes with a microwave and dishwasher. Covered parking available for all units.
Shown by appointment only
(RLNE5065056)