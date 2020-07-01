Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
550 Woodvista
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:39 PM
1 of 9
550 Woodvista
550 Wood Vista Dr
No Longer Available
550 Wood Vista Dr, Houston, TX 77013
Northshore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom House - Nice 3 Bedroom House
(RLNE5536025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Woodvista have any available units?
550 Woodvista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 550 Woodvista have?
Some of 550 Woodvista's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 550 Woodvista currently offering any rent specials?
550 Woodvista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Woodvista pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Woodvista is pet friendly.
Does 550 Woodvista offer parking?
No, 550 Woodvista does not offer parking.
Does 550 Woodvista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Woodvista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Woodvista have a pool?
No, 550 Woodvista does not have a pool.
Does 550 Woodvista have accessible units?
No, 550 Woodvista does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Woodvista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Woodvista has units with dishwashers.
