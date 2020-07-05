Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 550 BERESFORD STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
550 BERESFORD STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 27
550 BERESFORD STREET
550 Beresford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
550 Beresford Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 4 BEDROOM RENTAL HOME - NICE 4 BEDROOM RENTAL HOME
(RLNE4097454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have any available units?
550 BERESFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 550 BERESFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
550 BERESFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 BERESFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 BERESFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 BERESFORD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 BERESFORD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
