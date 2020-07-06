All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5496 Quail Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5496 Quail Cove Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:58 AM

5496 Quail Cove Lane

5496 Quail Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5496 Quail Cove Ln, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5496 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5496 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5496 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5496 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5496 Quail Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5496 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5496 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5496 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5496 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5496 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5496 Quail Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5496 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St
Houston, TX 77021
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Tranquility Grove Townhomes
15455 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston