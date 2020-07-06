5484 Quail Cove Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage

The 391 Plan is a lovely two story home providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an eat in kitchen/breakfast area. All bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.