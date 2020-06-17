All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5482 Quail Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5482 Quail Cove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5482 Quail Cove Lane

5482 Quail Cove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5482 Quail Cove Ln, Houston, TX 77053
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have any available units?
5482 Quail Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5482 Quail Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5482 Quail Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5482 Quail Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5482 Quail Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5482 Quail Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5482 Quail Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 5482 Quail Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 5482 Quail Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5482 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5482 Quail Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5482 Quail Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln
Houston, TX 77396
Stone Creek at Old Farm
8585 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street
Houston, TX 77021
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Tiburon
8989 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston